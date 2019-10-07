Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State has won four of the Federal Government’s 24 awards bestowed on institutions and individuals to mark this year’s Teachers Day in the country.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Mr. C. Don Adinuba in a statement, saying that none of the other 35 states plus the Federal Capital Territory received more than an award.

He noted that at the 2019 President’s Teachers and Schools Awards for Excellence in Education organised by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education, the state won prizes for producing the best public secondary school in the country, the best secondary school.

“Also included was an award to best administrator, and Anambra won the award for producing both the first and second runners up in the Best Administrator category.

“Flora Azikiwe Model Secondary School at Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area was recognised as the overall best secondary school and Rev. Sister Veronica Ifeoma Onwuadi of Maria Regina Model Secondary School in Nnewi decorated with the Best Administrator prize. Samuel Izuegbu of Owerre Ezukala Community Secondary School in Orumba South Local Government Area and Gabriel Uzuegbunam of British Springs School in Awka were the first and second runners up respectively.

“Flora Azikiwe Secondary School was presented with an 18-seater bus and Rev. Sr. Veronica of Maria Regina School, Nnewi, received a car from President Muhammadu Buhari for their excellent performances.

“The other three vehicles available at this year’s competition went to Lagos State for having the best public school teacher, Ogun State for the best private school teacher and Imo State for having the best private school,” Adinuba stated.

The commissioner continued: “It is worthy of note that Mrs. Amala Ezenwa of Awada Primary School 1V in Obosi, Idemmili North LGA of Anambra State, won the Best Administrator prize last year, and this year Rev. Sr. Veronica of Maria Regina Model School in Nnewi has retained it for the state.

He recalled that Anambra State won four prizes in the same competition in 2017, stating: “Loretto Special Science Secondary School in Adazi won the first prize for academic excellence among senior secondary schools while The Queen of the Rosary College in Onitsha, another girls school, won the best prize in the junior high school category.

Mr. Clement Okodo of Central School in Abagana clinched the first prize in the teachers category while Governor Obiano was rewarded the Best Performing Governor award.’’

He said that Obiano had congratulated both the prize winners and the state Commissioner for Basic Education on the “impressive performance which shows that Anambra has since become Nigeria’s most competitive state, including in education.”

In the congratulatory message, Gov. Obiano recalled how Anambra became in 2017 the first state in Nigeria to win the President’s School Debate for three conservative years and last December won the competition for the fourth time by beating Benue State 3 – 1.