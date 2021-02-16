From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A presidential aide and top contender in November 6 Anambra State governorship election, Chief Maxwell Okoye, has assured that with free and fair primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he would emerge as the party’s flag bearer.

Okoye, who gave the assurance when he visited APC state executive members at Glass House, Awka, to make his intention known to compete in the forthcoming election, said if given the party ticket he will comfortable defeat the APGA and rhe PDP during the main election.

He said that he decided to run after wide consultations in order to rescue the state from decay caused by bad governance, saying that as a neutral interest, grass root mobiliser and youth contestant he will make a great impact in the election.

The Director, Political Matters, South-East Presidential Support Committee, urged the APC to support his aspiration and unite to support anyone that will emerge at the primary elections in order to win the governorship.

The contender praised the APC administration for attracted many federal projects into the state, particularly the reconstruction of the Second Niger Bridge and the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

‘What I’m begging is free and fair primary election to give every aspirants equal opportunity. I am convinced that with free and fair primary election, I will emerge winner and go ahead to win the governorship election,’ he said.

‘If elected, I will restore local government autonomy and conduct election into the council areas with three months of my administration. I will never disappoint you. Nobody is sponsoring me, I’m on my own. I’m coming to to rescue Anambra from underdevelopment.

‘APC will win APGA and PDP in November 6 election but we need to unite to support any candidate that emerges as the party’s flag bearer. I will collapse the APGA structure in the state before the election,’ Okoye declared.

While receiving the aspirant, the Anambra State APC Chairman, Chief Basil Ejedike, expressed delight at the number of aspirants contending for the party’s ticket, eleven in all, describing it as a good thing for democracy.

He assured the aspirants of free and fair conduct of primary election where the best candidate would emerged as the party’s flag bearer, adding that all aspirants have an equal chance of winning the party’s ticket.

Ejedike however said that it is too early to be begin to talk about zoning, as he urged Chief Okoye to mobilise his wards and local government for the ongoing registration exercise and support the party to move forward.

He commended the aspirant for his cash donation to the party and repainting of party’s secretariat.

Chief Okoye with Anambra State APC Executive members