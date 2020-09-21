Christopher Oji

Mrs. Doris Ifunanya Onuorah has cried to the Anambra State Police Commissioner to bring to book those who hacked her husband, Ikechukwu Onuorah, to death in Okija, while he was returning home from a business trip to Ihiala, Anambra State.

Mrs. Onuorah, a youth service corps member, alleged that a co-tenant, with the connivance of the police at Okija Police Station, killed her husband.

She said: “The woman was having quarrels with my husband over some payments for repairs in the compound. My husband used to pay for her but she would not make a refund.

“The last one was when a woman downstairs complained that our kitchen sinks, including that of Elizabeth, were leaking. I blocked mine but Elizabeth refused to block hers. So, my husband pleaded with her to also block hers but she took offence and started abusing my husband.

“She quickly ran to the police station and they arrested my husband. It was when I went to the station and explained what happened to the Divisional Police Officer that he released my husband and asked us to go back home and start living in peace.

“But our neighbour kept tormenting my husband. It got to the extent that I questioned my husband whether he was having an affair with her. My husband swore that they did not have any relationship.”

Lawyer to the Onuorahs, Mr. Okenna Harrison Odigbo, who corroborated the widow’s narrative, in a petition to the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, said: “Elizabeth had boasted that she would send Ikechukwu Onuorah to an early grave, and he petitioned the Area Commander.

“A few days after the petition, he was murdered in cold blood. That fateful day, to be precise, Friday, August 14, Onuorah was murdered and the police lied that he was in their detention. All entreaties to allow his relatives to see him proved abortive.”

Police public relations officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said: “The family of the deceased should wait for the outcome of investigation.

“The petition has just been submitted. The CP needs time to study it and, since the body has not been buried, there is need for the family to apply for autopsy to know what really happened to the deceased.”