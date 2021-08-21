From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Women, operating under the aegis of Anambra Women for Peace and Growth Initiative, have declared their support for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 poll in the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

The women, who staged a solidarity march in Awka, the state capital in support of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, said that they were impressed with Governor Willie Obiano’s performance and therefore would want APGA to continue.

Leader of the women, Mrs Joy Otuadimma, also cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against making itself a willing tool in the hands of politicians to perpetrate electoral fraud.

She said that Anambra women would not accept any form of electoral malpractice and that they have resolved to participate actively in the electoral processes to ensure transparency and fairness to all parties.

“We say no to rigging of election in Anambra. We will not also accept the Imo State experience here in Anambra. We will not accept any court imposed governor in this state.

“All we want is straightforward election. Whoever that wins, let the others support him. For us, we support Soludo and we want him to continue from where the governor, Chief Obiano, will stop”, Otuadimma said.