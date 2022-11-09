From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Piqued by the persistent practice of non-indigene in states in Nigeria, Anambra women have vowed to fight and end the menace which has denied many qualified citizens opportunities to function in the country.

The women under the aegis of Anambra Women General Assembly (AWGA), a socio-cultural and political group, have decided to start from home, the South East geo-political zone to pursue their vision.

Disclosing this at the formal inauguration of AWGA in Enugu, the Founder/President General, Mrs. Amaka Nweke said the issue of discrimination against non- Indigenous people especially women by governments in South East must stop.

AWGA she said, frowns at a situation where qualified and sound Women with capacity to deliver were completely excluded from appointive and elective positions in South East states, on the basis that they were not indigenes of such states.

Nweke, a social crusader and worker, said the group would embark on advocacy visits to the five South East states’ Governors, for them to see reason why such discrimination should not be mentioned in the zone.

Noting that AWGA has been registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nweke said its membership is women born, or married into Anambra state.

She said, “There are many Anambra women in different states in Nigeria, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. These women are excluded from the scheme of things, even when they may be born at their place of abode, grew up there, study, work, do businesses, pay their taxes and contribute to other developmental activities.

“We think it is unfair and unjust and a denial of sense of belonging. We therefore, think that time has come for Anambra women to stand and assert their rights. This is to guarantee the future of our children, spouses, relatives and friends residing in those areas. We want to promote good governance and inclusion in all aspects by standing for what is right.

“We will continue to advocate for the wellbeing and inclusion of non indigenous women, youths and men in the political and governance system of the states they reside in Nigeria. This is to enable us achieve a just and egalitarian society for all. This is our vow. Our Slogan or Motto shall remain “Total Inclusiveness for All.”

The Founder further said their coming together was also to protect Anambra women, preserve the culture, heritage of the people and deepens unity amongst them, as they owe the responsibility to Anambra state and to Ndigbo in general.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Vice President, Chief Mrs. Ujunwa Chinweze said AWGA was all about the welfare of the women, the good of the state and the nation, stressing that with unity they would gain more.

She said they intend to advance the course of the group through planned activities, seminar and special events.

Highlight of the occasion was the presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who gave the women voter education.