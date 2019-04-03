Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

In its resolve to ensure the revival of ailing and moribund industries in the State, the Anambra State Government has played host to the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank.

The World Bank arm which was on a fact finding mission toured some major industries in the state including Sab Miller Brewing Company, Dozzy Group and Pokobros Group at the Industrial Barbour in Onitsha.

The Country Director of IFC, Mr Ibrahim Dikko Adamu disclosed that they were on a fact finding mission to the State so that the findings of their reports would be keyed into for Industrial growth.

Noting that it was their intention to search out issues affecting industrial production, Adamu assured that World Bank and IFC would do what it could to boost industrial output and production in Anambra state.

Joined in industrial tour were the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce, Market and Wealth Creation, Dr Christian Madubuko, the Private Sector Specialist of World Bank Group, Mrs Anita Okemini and the Executive Director of Anambra State investment promotion and protection agency, Dr Ifediora Amobi.

There were also staff of Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency and the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Market and Wealth Creation.

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Dozzy Group of Companies, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie spoke about issues confronting industries in the state to include power, funding and infrastructural challenges, stressing that government intervention was highly desirable.

Pokobros Group Chairman, Chief Paul Okonkwo, in his own speech expressed optimism that the IFC intervention would see the light of the day just as he lamented the high rate of interest from local banks, noting that prompt assessment of funds from the IFC would go a long way to enhance industrial revolution in the Country.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency (ANSIPPA), Mr Jide Ikeakor said that the visit was necessary as a way to ascertain remote and immediate challenges of Industries in the State with a view to addressing them and boost production.

Noting that Anambra State government was poised to give helping hands to businesses in the State where necessary, Ikeakor said the IFC has expressed appreciable commitment to partnership and engagement with Industries in the state, expressing optimism that actions would follow suit.