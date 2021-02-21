From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Former Anambra state governor and two-term Senator that represented Anambra South in the National Assembly, Dr Andy Uba yesterday said Anambra State has more to gain when a governor under the All Progressives Congress takes over power in the next election in the state.

Ubah who stated this while addressing members of his electoral ward during a Town Hall meeting held in Uga Aguata local government area on his ambition to contest for the November governorship election in the state said he is also best suited for the plum job at the Awka government house because he possesses the requisite qualities and the right connection to ensure even distribution of resources across all parts of the state.

Frowning at what he called sectional development in the state, he said past governors including the incumbent all focused their developmental projects in their own Senatorial Districts and local government areas thereby reducing the governorship position of Anambra state to a representative seat.

“When you understudy the past regimes in the state you will discover that the past governors concentrated in their communities, local government areas and senatorial districts to the detriment of other parts of the state.

“Mbadinuju focused on Ihiala local government area, Ngige focused on Idemili North and South local government areas and Anambra Central, while Peter Obi took care of Anaocha local government area and some parts of Anambra Central and even the current administration Obiano is neck deep in the same direction.

The governorship position of Anambra state is not for sectionalism but for the good of the entire people of Anambra and residents in the state. This has brought uneven development in Anambra state but that is not what governance is all about. We are talking about interfacing with the electorate in the area of equal and even development from the North to the Central and to the South without sectionalism.

Uba further carpeted the People’s Democratic Party PDP over allegations against President Muhammadu Buhari”s projects in the South East insisting that the PDP government embarked on projects they used as a campaign slogan without completing them.

“The PDP has no moral justification to criticize the All Progressives Congress APC regime of Muhammadu Buhari because these were projects they flagged off as a campaign slogan to win election and those projects were not meant to be completed.

He said the APC government is doing massively well and executing capital and land mark projects in every state in the South East which the PDP failed to execute noting that they cannot convince the people that President Buhari is not developing the South East.

“When I become governor of Anambra state under the platform of the APC, it would positively affect the state because it is APC to APC and if you go to Imo state today you can agree with me that Gov Hope Uzodima is working” he said.