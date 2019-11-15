Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governorship aspirant, Chief Godwin Ezeemo has said despite some giant leaps by past administrations in the state, Anambra still yearns for the right leadership to boost its infrastructure.

Ezeemo stated this in Awka while addressing supporters under the auspices of Friends of Godwin Chukwunenye Ezeemo (FOGCE).

He decried the steady decline of basic infrastructure in the state and described Awka as a glorified local government as it lacked facilities befitting the status of a state capital.

Ezeemo expressed regret that the political class had created a begging culture in Anambra even as he lamented the widening gap between the haves and the have-nots given the high level of unemployment. Ezeemo said in Anambra people now sell their lands to send children to school..

He attributed the massive migration of indigenes of the state to foreign countries to the absence of basic infrastructure to support their livelihood, and regretted the harsh treatment meted out to the migrants in places they seek greener pastures.

“Many who are being killed in South Africa, Ghana, Borno are not just Igbo, but Anambra people. I’ve lived in this state since 2012 and 75 five per cent of my investments are here. I am a farmer, industrialist, publisher and I had to leave London for my state because it will not profit me anything to be there enjoying what others put in place when my state is in dire need of my attention” he said

Director General of FOGCE, Contact Ezekwelu, said they had seen Ezeemo as a candidate with better prospects to reposition Anambra during the next governorship election.