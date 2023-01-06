From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra Youth Vanguard has decried the high degree of crime in major cities such as kidnapping and gruesome killings of innocent citizens in the State.

The group who lamented the incessant crimes, kidnaping and killings in the last three months of 2022, from October to December, saying that more than 91 Kidnappings took place in the State.

The chairman of the group Mr. Nnamdi Onaya, a lawyer in a statement called for an overhaul of various departments of the State Police Command that have to do with crime, especially the Anti-Kidapping Squad.

Onaya lamented that the State has been under siege by criminal elements and it appears that the security operatives are helpless in confronting these criminals.

The youth group stated that from the investigation they conducted in the State, the entire Anambra South and Anambra central might have been taken over by criminal elements.

The group condemned the brutal murder of Obosi PG and 9 others on the following day January 2023.

“Giving a breakdown of the activities of criminal elements in the sta, they said in Umeoji, Idemili North alone, there are about four kidnapping gangs, Ideani, three kidnapping gangs, Oba-Mili John in Ojoto, two, Nkpor, Old Road, three, Nnobi-Oraukwu, two, Ez infinite -Uga, three, Oraukwu-Ekwulobia, one, Oraukwu-Uga, two, Obosi, four groups.

“Nkpor- Ogidi, Building Material Market three, said the area has so many gangs, says the youth, the entire area is a danger zone.

“The other criminal gangs are operating in other parts of the State, lamenting that security operatives in the State are not doing enough like their counterparts in Imo State, who have had breakthroughs in the fight against kidnapping and other criminal activities in the State”.

The group, lamented that Ihiala Local Government Area, is the worst hit by criminal activities with high scale criminal activities going on daily in the local government unchallenged.

“It unequivocally condemns the recent alleged auctioning of nine (9) cars said to have been recovered by the Ogidi police division without consulting the owners and following due process as the law demands and calls on for the immediate reversal and recovery of the said vehicle with immediate effect and hand same over to the rightful owners inline with the extant laws.

They decried that the Police Headquarters in Ihiala Local Government Area was just few days ago razed down by criminals without adequate response from security operatives.

The Anambra Youth Vanguard said the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, should solidified the security apparatus in the state with officers capable to reinvigorate the fight against criminals in the State, especially kidnappings, car snatching among other high-profile criminal activities and change from defensive crime-fighting method to an offensive strategy.