Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of Onitsha North Local Government Area, Mr. Patrick Agha-Mba, has emerged as the National President of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) Youth Wing.

Agha-Mba succeed Mr. Osita Kingsley David Ozalagba as the 2nd president of ASATU youth wing after an election.

The newly-elected executive of ASATU youth wing was at ASATU House, Government House, Awka, was inaugurated immediately and empowered to work.

The immediate President of ASATU youth wing, Ozalagba, charged the new leadership to discharge their constitutional duties with seriousness, dedication and commitment.

In his acceptance speech, Agha-Mba thanked the founding president for conceiving, nurturing and bringing the association to its present noble and enviable position.

He thanked the electoral committee chaired by the immediate past secretary Mr. Onyedika Eweh, for conducting a free, fair and credible election.

The new president stated that his administration would leave no community behind and would be transparent and straight forward in his administration.

He promised to run an all-inclusive government as extolled by his two opponents, Mr. Francis Chibuko and Amb. Chibuzor Ekwenye, from the same Anambra North senatorial zone with him for putting up a wonderful challenge as he tasked them to join hands with him to take ASATU youth higher.

Agha-Mba who also the president of Onitsha Youths Council (OYC) commended Governor of Anambra State and Chief Willie Obiano for the youth- inclusive policies of his government and promised to key into government youthful programmes to change the perception of the youths in the state.

Other executive members included Vice President 1 (ASATU Youth Governor-South), Comrade Nkwado Chukwuka; Vice President II (Governor, Central), Chief Rowland Akabueze; Vice President III (Governor, North), Chief Nnamdi Ikeli; the National Secretary Mr. Emeka Okoye-Ozo and others.

The ASATU national president, Chief Alex Onukwue, who witnessed the election encouraged the youth leaders to keep working with their Igwe and community president-generals in their various communities as he congratulated youth wing for a peaceful and successful transition.