Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Youths numbering over 300, yesterday, protested the alleged killing of 22-year-old Anthony Okafor, by police operatives enforcing the nationwide curfew to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic in Anambra State.

The incident occurred at about 8:30pm on Wednesday, opposite Nkwo Market, Enugwu-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area, when the victim, returning from work, fled on sighting police patrol vehicle in desperate bid to evade arrest, and was knocked down by a commercial tricycle.

Okafor was later taken to a private hospital by the police operatives where he eventually died and confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The irate youths took over the Enugwu Ukwu-Nwafia axis of the Old Enugu-Onitsha expressway, chanting songs depicting their anger, and made burn-fire in the middle of the road.

They later headed to Nimo Divisional Police Station and registered their grievances over the role allegedly played by police in the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Anambra State Police Command described it as unfortunate and promised to get to the root of the matter.

Police, however, dismissed claims that the victim was chased to his death by their officers enforcing the curfew.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said: “There was a fatal motor accident on May 20, at about 8:30pm during curfew hours, and the incident led to the death of the man.

“The following morning, youths in the area mobilised themselves and stormed the Nimo Police Station, ostensibly to burn down the place; but the commissioner of police dispatched team of policemen, who brought the situation under control.

“The youths were dispersed, but the police commissioner asked them to send their team leaders to him to hear their grievances, to be able to get to the root of the matter.”