Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Youths in Anambra State have been warned to shun drug abuse, cultism and other social vices capable of ruining their lives.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Security Matters Mr. Osita Nwoye who gave the advise in the statement decried the alarming rate of youths’ abuse of drug and cultism which he said, if left unchecked, could jeopardise and mar the future of the state.

Nwoye urged the parents and guardians to desist from living a care-free life rather; they should strive to be role models to their children and should monitor the activities of their children and the kind of company they keep. He posited that drug abuse has resulted to mental disorderliness, robbery, rape as well as other social vices amongst the youths.