Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The youths of Ogwuaniocha community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State have been warned to shun cultism, restiveness and other criminal activities in the state.

The chairman of Ogbaru LGA, Chief Arinzechukwu Awogu, gave the charge while addressing the newly-elected youths of the community after their election. He urged the youths to always obey the rules and regulations guiding the community and to be law-abiding citizens of the state.

He noted that youths are the life wire of any community and symbol of continuity for development and charged them to work towards developing the community.

According to Awogu, “the Ogwuaniocha youths election symbolise the defeat of the cabal in the community who never wish them well; Ogwuaniocha must be fixed and developed.”

The council boss, advised the new exco to also work in peace, unity and desist from trouble and seek programmes that would help the community to excel.

In his acceptance speech, the new president, Comrade Onyedi, expressed his appreciation to Governor Willie Obiano, the council boss, Awogu, for providing enabling an environment for the election, assuring the people of Ogwuaniocha and the state at large that he won’t disappoint them.

He promised to carry everyone along to ensure that peace, unity, and development prevail in the area and appealed for maximum cooperation from the people of the community to attract meaningful development.

Onyedi who described the youth as a pillar and strength of every nation vowed to initiate programmes that will improve and change the mindset of the youths for a better tomorrow.

The opponent for the president in the election, Mr. Victor Afubero, in his speech, promised to work with the new leadership in order to move the community forward.

The president-general of Ogwuaniocha community, Innocent Udom, in a remark described the election as the most peaceful, free and fair in the history of the community.

He reminded the new youth executive that youths, as the backbone of any community must respect the constituted authority to work for good of Ogwuaniocha community in general.

The election was observed and monitored by a three-man delegate from the state Ministry of Youth, Sports and Empowerment, who described the election as very credible, and most successful since the loser and winner did not waste time to embraced each other and vowed to work together in the interest of the community.

They urged the newly-elected youth leaders to formulate policies that would create social harmony, tranquility and social justice and peace because according to them, no society can achieve meaningful development when there is no justice and genuine peace.