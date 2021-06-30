Convener of Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS), Dr Nelson Omenugha, has said that youths in Anambra State have declared their support for the aspiration of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, was declared the winner of the primary poll of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) held last Wednesday ahead of the November 6 election.

Omenugha said that YESS, whose membership cuts across the state, has a massive following and that it has been interacting with the youth at the grassroots level. He said that their feedback so far showed that the youth were for the ex-CBN boss.

“I can speak for a greater majority of persons because part of the reasons why we actually started this movement was because there is no place where you find two or more young persons and you talk about Soludo that one or two persons, or more, won’t give you one testimony or the other.

“In YESS, you can find people of different political parties and faiths. Party and religious lines are no barrier. We have people in opposition; people in government and people from all walks of life in there.

