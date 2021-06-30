From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki has congratulated the winner of the gubernatorial primary elections conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State at the weekend, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo.

In a statement signed on his behalf by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki appealed to leaders of the PDP across the state to rally round the candidate so as to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming election.

Saraki noted that Ozigbo emerged from a keenly contested primary election and his emergence will definitely ruffle some feathers in some quarters. He urged the candidate to be magnanimous in victory and immediately commence reaching out to all his co-aspirants in order to ensure that they all work together as a team for the victory of the party in the gubernatorial election.

“Ozigbo must let all his co-aspirants know that there is ‘no victor and no vanquished’ in the just concluded primary election. The victory is for our great party and his immediate efforts should be geared towards convincing all that he is a team player and ready to work with them to ensure victory for the party that can best represent the interest of Anambra people.

“I have spoken to some of our leaders in Anambra State on the need for us to work together as one united, indivisible team in the coming campaigns and I am particularly happy and impressed by their disposition. They are ready to bring all on board and get PDP to reclaim Anambra State.

“I am further appealing to all our stakeholders in Anambra State that we should remember that this is a time we need to place the interest of the country, state and party above our individual interests. The party can only field one candidate despite the fact that as the foremost political platform in the state, all its aspirants are qualified and capable.

“Now that the primary process has been completed, we have to move round to talk to all our stakeholders, make necessary reconciliation and give more assurance. Anambra State is naturally a PDP State. We need to use the November election to re-affirm this.

