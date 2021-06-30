Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Anambra State, Dr Webster Okonkwo, yesterday, said the party would exploit the reported crises in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the forthcoming election.

Okonkwo told Daily Sun that although the party was still shopping for a candidate, it has mapped out workable strategies which would enable it sweep votes during the poll while the other parties engage in internal rancour.

“We have been so well prepared even before now. The party was energized and reactivated so many months before now for this particular election. And we believe that if we have a good candidate, Ndi Anambra will identify with us.

“SDP is the only party without dents. We don’t have dented records. SDP has been in power in Anambra State but still we don’t have any dent.

“So, I think Ndi Anambra will agree with us that we’re the right party for the state. And with the crises in other parties, we are more convinced now than before. The crises are exposing the hypocrisy in other parties. They talk about democracy but don’t practise it.

“And we believe that our people have seen that everything they say is not true; and then, that creates a very good opportunity for the SDP to go back to the Government House. We left without finishing our mandate”, he said.

The SDP chairman also denied receiving Dr Godwin Maduka, a contestant in the just concluded governorship primary of the PDP, into his party.

There were reports on social media that Maduka had dumped the PDP for the SDP after losing the primary election held last Saturday at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre, Awka.

Secretary of the Anambra State Gubernatorial Primary Electoral Committee of the PDP and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, had declared Mr Valentine Ozigbo the winner of the poll having secured the highest number of the valid votes cast.

