The Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, yesterday in Awka, the Anambra State capital, elected Com. Uche Ugwuoji as its candidate.

A total of 350 delegates drawn from the 326 political wards in the state participated in the voice election in a ceremony at the Choice Hotel, Awka.

Speaking during the event, leader of the delegation from the national working committee of the party, Dr. Obiora Ifoh, described the ZLP as a fast growing party capable of taking over government on March 17, 2022 in Anambra. He urged the party faithful to ensure that the party wins the coming governorship election in the state as, according to him, it had already won elections in some states.

Speaking after his election as flag bearer, Ugwuoji, who is also the Anambra State Chairman of the party, as well as the chairman of the Anambra State chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, thanked delegates for electing him. He also thanked the national and state leaderships of the party for entrusting the flag of the party to him.

“I am overwhelmed for the confidence our dear party has in me in entrusting its governorship flag to me. Today marks another milestone in the history of this party. The journey of going into the Anambra State Government House is a difficult one, and requires a collective effort. Therefore, all hands must be on deck.

