The president of Mandilas International Trade Centre (MITC), Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, has said that the future of Anambra State under the watch of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as governor is very bright.

Okeke who was the Lagos State Coordinator of Soludo Support Group (SSG) and also the convener and sponsor of Anambra Men and Women for Soludo said that the way the governor started showed that he is really prepared for the job.

According to him, Governor Soludo’s first day in office clearly showed that he came in prepared. It showed that he knew what he was elected to do. For instance, Okpoko in Onitsha over the years has become the haven of miscreants in the town, which is the commercial nerve centre of Anambra State. From the first day, he had decided to get rid of them and by doing that sanitize the town for business to start booming again. From the first day, he talked about briefly stopping revenue collection in the state. The reason is because over the years, the revenue that were been collected were going into individual pockets and not to government. So, Gov Soludo wants to restructure everything and bring sanity to the system.

In the area of business, I see the state experiencing economic boom. “Right now, we have an international airport and an international conference centre, so, people can easily transact their businesses and international tourism will also boom. Prof. Soludo is a practical economist. He is going to return the state to the years when Onitsha was rated alongside Lagos and Kano, with to commercial activities.

As somebody who spent time and money to campaign for Soludo, I feel fulfilled. “It was the triumph of the wishes of the people. We all worked hard to ensure that he was elected. Even before the election, I had known what he could do.

“As a market leader, it was his principles that I am using. For instance, what he wrote about the way out of COVID-19 helped us a lot out of the pandemic. So, I knew that he was the best candidate in the election. That was why I decided to contribute my own quota with regard to money and time with the other like minds to help him become governor.”

My advice to people of Anambra state is that nobody no matter how intelligent succeeds alone. Prof. Soludo is a professor of Economics and former Governor of Central Bank, but yet he cannot do it alone. So, all hands have to be on deck. We all have to support his government by being law abiding, doing the right things and fulfilling our civic responsibilities.