From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Former Anambra governor and two-term senator, Andy Uba, yesterday, said the state has more to gain when an All Progressives Congress governor takes over power in the next election.

Ubah, who stated this while addressing members of his electoral ward during a town hall meeting in Uga Aguata Local Government Area on his ambition to contest the November governorship election in the state, said he is best suited for the plum job at the Awka government house because he possessed the requisite qualities and the right connection.

Frowning at what he called sectional development, he said past governors, including the incumbent, focused developmental projects in their senatorial districts and local government areas thereby reducing the governorship position of Anambra to a representative seat.

“The governorship position is not for sectionalism but for the good of the entire people of Anambra and residents. This has brought uneven development in Anambra State but that is not what governance is all about. We are talking about interfacing with the electorate in the area of equal and even development from the North to the Central and to the South without sectionalism,” he said.

Uba carpeted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over allegations against President Muhammadu Buhari’s projects in the South East, insisting that the PDP government embarked on projects they used as a campaign slogan without completing them.

He said the APC government is doing well and executing capital and land mark projects in every state in the South East which the PDP failed to execute, noting that they cannot convince the people that President Buhari is not developing the South East.

“When I become governor of Anambra on APC platform, it will positively affect the state because it is APC to APC and if you go to Imo State today, you can agree with me that Governor Hope Uzodimma is working,” he said.