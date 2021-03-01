From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 election in Anambra State, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, has said the state would regain its lost glory if he wins the poll.

Okonkwo said everything the state had lost in the past due to bad governance or style of some of its leaders, would be restored through strategic execution of programmes and policies.

The governorship hopeful stated this at the PDP secretariat in Awka, the state capital, during his official declaration to run for the gubernatorial poll. He said the philosophy of his administration would be anchored on open, consultative and all-inclusive governance.

He lamented the deplorable condition of infrastructure in the state which he linked to bad governance, poor maintenance of public infrastructure and maladministration.

“I desire a state that works for all in terms of wealth creation and poverty alleviation, an institutionalised social welfare systemthat carters to the most vulnerable among us, security of lives and property, and education/skills acquisition that generates good employment, particularly for our youths. I also desire quality and affordable healthcare, especially primary healthcare at the grassroots/community level as a healthy people are a wealthy people; provision and maintenance of critical public infrastructure,including potable water, electricity, roads, among others, deindustrialization fostered by creation of value chains, urban renewal, among other policy priorities. It shall be a government that is transparent, creative, and accountable, respects rules, procedures and observes the separation of powers and responsibilities of the different arms of government.”

It shall give due consideration to equity, gender balance and fairness in allocation of resources, projects and appointments among the three senatorial zones. It shall accord maximum respect for elders, traditional institution, leadership of non-governmental organisations (churches etc) underpinned by strict pursuit of merit, honesty and other democratic ideals.”

Chairman of PDP in the state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, said the party under his leadership would not leave any stone unturned to ensure it wins the election on November 6.