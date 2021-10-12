National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe, has predicted massive participation of eligible voters during the November 6 governorship election, despite the present challenge of attacks by gunmen.

Obigwe, who spoke yesterday in Awka, said the average Anambra electorate looks beyond the present challenge, knowing that the election holds great promises for the future of the state going forward.

He said the state would rise above its present man-made challenge because Governor Willie Obiano has the capacity to do that, even as he noted that those currently parading themselves as leaders of Anambra APC would be put to shame because their plan to rubbish the status of Anambra as the safest state in Nigeria would fail.

“With the exception of Senator Chris Ngige and George Moghalu that are known as decent politicians, others parading themselves currently as leaders of Anambra APC have skeletons in their closet and should be investigated over the recent killings in Anambra.

“The plot is to create anarchy in Anambra State through massive killings, which would require presidential intervention. Their main reason for doing this is to pave the way for them to rig the November 6 governorship election. President Buhari is not buying their cock and bull story of using the federal might to assist them to take over Anambra State by force, hence, the creation of this orgy of violence to give the President a good reason to do that.

“I was not surprised when the Andy Uba Campaign Organisation played politics with the recent barbaric killing of Dr. Chike Akunyili and others, by saying that Governor Obiano abdicated his responsibility to the people.

