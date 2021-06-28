Reacting to his victory, Valentine Ozigbo, said he would bring massive socio-economic development to the state if elected governor this year.

Ozigbo, an immediate past President and Group Chief Executive Officer of TRANSCORP Plc, who spoke shortly after he was declared the winner said:

“I am excited because we are about to witness a new dawn in Anambra. PDP is certainly destined to win this election on November 6 this year”, he said.

Ozigbo appreciated the leadership and members of the party for choosing him as their standard bearer for the election, promising not to let them down.

“I want to also appreciate my fellow aspirants. I don’t think we have winners and losers. We are all winners because, ultimately, Anambra is going to turn PDP come November 6 election.

“And with this, Anambra will begin to witness a new dawn. I want to beg and plead with all my fellow aspirants who participated in this exercise to understand the need for us to come together as one family.

“This is because it is only via consensus, team work and family reunion that we can ultimately conquer. It is important that I said this because this has been the burden that we face over the years.

“And this is time for us to turn the leaf that would, indeed, help us usher a new dawn. For Ndi Anambra, it is a start of something great. We are here to change our story”, Ozigbo said.

