Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Valentine Ozigbo, has expressed sadness over the ugly events that have taken place in the state.

He said that he was deeply pained that the people of the state have been devastated by the negative occurrences in the state,saying that they’re also suffering as a result of the poor governance of the state.

“I feel pained; pained because when you listen to the people on the streets; when you look at the younger ones we are leaving behind, when you look at the women, when you go round and ask how they feel, it is about pain and suffering.

“Anambra deserves more. We, indeed, deserve more. I am certain that if the right things are done with the type of resources that we have; with the people that we have; with the intellect that we possess; we can do a lot more.

“We can take care of the basics and we can actually, indeed, begin to shift our mindsets to Anambra becoming an exemplary state where we can all be proud of”, Ozigbo said.

The governorship hopeful said that he crafted his manifesto from the feedbacks he received from the people during his engagements with them

“My manifesto is a product of my engagement with Ndi Anambra. I toured the 21 Local Government Areas, and in most cases, over seven times. And when I did engage our people, my simple question used to be ‘what do you need or want from your next governor?’

“From the feedback, we were able to decipher that indeed what we need in one LGA is different from what we need in another. What our younger generation needs is different from the needs of our elders. And what our men need is different from what our women need.

“So, we crafted what we call Ka Anambra Chawapu manifesto. How do we do things differently? How do we leverage the power inherent in Anambra people? How do we begin to challenge the status quo?

“We can’t keep doing the same thing all the time and expect different result. I am here to tell our people, indeed, that Anambra can do more and achieve more”, Ozigbo stated.

