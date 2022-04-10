The idea by the Anambra State Government to set up the truth, justice and peace committee is a brilliant one. The Committee, headed by the former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Professor Chidi Odinkalu, is to work towards restoration of peace and tranquility in the state and possibly in the entire South East region.

The terms of reference of the committee include, among others, to identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and armed struggle in the South East since 1999; document victims/circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration; identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands; and make recommendations for the sustainable peace and security in Anambra state/South East. It is expected to conclude its work not later than six months from its inauguration.

The committee wouldn’t have come at a better time than now. Currently in the South East, the Anambra State Government said, “There is a mixture of separatist agitations with crass criminality. Despite the efforts by law enforcement agencies and enormous human and financial resources expended in the bid to contain the conflicts, including the banning/criminalising of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the insurgency (kidnapping, arson, brutal murder of innocent persons, etc) continues to escalate with humongous toll in lives, livelihoods and properties lost daily.”

Since last year when the crisis escalated, scores of security personnel had been killed. Some police stations and vehicles had also been set ablaze. Some innocent citizens had also paid the supreme price. Recently, a group of gunmen suspected to be cultists invaded a funeral ceremony at Ebenebe in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State and killed about 20 mourners. Also, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Ofoma Associates Limited, Chief Gab Ofoma, was gunned down at Ukpor-Lilu-Orsumoghu-Azia Road while returning to his base in Port Harcourt from his home town, Nnewi.

The problem in the South East is compounded by the sit-at-home order which is observed every Monday in the region. IPOB had given this order last August following the detention of its leader, Mazi Nnami Kanu, in Abuja. But the organisation has repeatedly said it has cancelled the directive and has denied culpability in the recent killings in the South East.

So, who are behind the atrocities being committed in the region? Anambra State government claimed that none of the criminals operating in the state was from Anambra. It said 85 per cent of the criminals arrested recently were indigenes of an unnamed South East state. The remaining 15 per cent were from another South East state.

Regardless of where they come from, the conflict has cost the South East region billions of naira. The zone used to be investors haven. But today, its economy has almost become comatose. Most businesses have relocated elsewhere. Latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data indicated that Nigeria generated a total of $698.7million from Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in 2021, the lowest the country recorded in 10 years. In 2012, the FDI in Nigeria was $2.60billion. In 2020, it was $1.028billion. South East is among the worst hit in this problem. Among the 24 states that attracted no investment last year, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states came tops.

Good as the setting up of the committee is, there are some grey areas that need to be ironed out. For instance, we acknowledge the fact that the 15-member committee, made up of people like Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, Mr. Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), Dr. Udenta Udenta and Ms. Onyeka Onwenu, cuts across different states of the South East. But were the other South East governors consulted before the announcement was made?

We feel there is need for synergy among all the South East governors, else, the desired result may not be achieved. But it’s not too late for the Anambra State Government to widen the scope of the consultation because the much sought after peace will not be if there is no buy-in of other governors and stakeholders in the region. Therefore, there is need to include traditional rulers, Ohanaeze leaders and the agitators.

It is imperative to note that the problem has gone beyond IPOB. It is multifaceted. Sheer force cannot put a stop to it. There is need for dialogue but going it alone will be counterproductive.

It is also important for the committee to respect its terms of reference. Let it not go the way of Nigeria’s three Rs (Reconciliation, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation) promised by the then federal government after the civil war. Government must match its words with action. Good enough, the governor has given the committee direct reporting line to him or his designee and has assured it of the administrative support of the government. Whoever is aggrieved now has a chance to air his views.

Governor Soludo of Anambra State deserves commendation for taking the bold initiative. We encourage other South East governors to key into the initiative, make it a regional agenda and see to its logical conclusion.