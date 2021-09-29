The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the resilience, humility, drive, vision and purpose he has brought to governance in spite of the enormous challenges confronting the country since he assumed office in 2015.

Speaking when he led members of the Governing Council of ANAN and the leadership of the Enugu State chapter of the professional body to pay a courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday, the President and Chairman of Council, Rev. Canon Prof. Ben C. Osisioma appreciated the peaceful ambience and calmness of the state under the watch of the governor.

The ANAN President pointed out that “in spite of the turbulence these days in Nigeria, we can see good management and a settled atmosphere in this place (Enugu)”, revealing: “This is why we always come here for our events”.

The national leadership of ANAN is in Enugu for the 4th Session of its 2021 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme, themed: “Re-Engineering Accounting Profession in the Post COVID Era”.

Rev. Prof. Osisioma also thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his invaluable support and cooperation to the Enugu State branch of ANAN led by Prof. Uche Ugwuanyi as well as the confidence he has in the professional body, stressing: “We are very grateful that Sir Paschal Okolie, who is our member, is your Special Adviser on Financial Matters”.

“It is not a misplaced confidence. We will do everything in our power not to disappoint you”, he added.

According to him, “Your Excellency, I will not go further without observing the resilience, the humility, the drive, the vision, the purpose you have brought to governance.

“At times, as a teacher, we teach leadership and governance and we use individuals to give students example of what to watch and you are such a good study for us.

“In ANAN we cherish these things. We feel it is our duty to project good leadership; to be good manager of resources of the nation and not to betray the trust of our people”.

Osisioma who disclosed ANAN’s decision to establish a regional office in Enugu to cover the five South East states, maintained that Enugu has the requisite qualities as a home for all as well as a safe, developed and comfortable city for socio-economic and academic activities, among others.

He therefore enjoined the governor to help felicitate the establishment of the regional office to be a reality as “another legacy that you will leave behind”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi heartily welcomed ANAN’s President and other members of the delegation to the Government House, Enugu, and expressed gratitude to them for their immensurable contributions to the accounting profession.

The governor who emphasized the importance of ANAN in governance said that he was deeply honoured and grateful when the professional body conferred on him with the Fellow, Nigeria College of Accountancy (FNCA) award, early this year.

He therefore expressed delight at the efforts of the President in running the affairs of the organization and reiterated his administration’s commitment to the progress of ANAN.

