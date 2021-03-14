From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director-General, Nigeria College of Accountancy, Kwall, Plateau State, Dr. Kayode Olusola Fasua has urged its graduands to live above board and work towards strengthening financial institutions in Nigeria.

Dr. Fasua disclosed this at the weekend during the combined convocation ceremony for Course 25 and 26, held the College Auditorium.

“The convocation of 6,386 graduating students by the College of Accountancy is the gateway into gaining membership of the prestigious ANAN professional body in the country.”

President and Chairman of Council of ANAN, Prof. Muhammad Akaro Mainoma said the 9th convocation ceremony of the Institute has 6,386 graduands who are in attendance both physically and online.

He said the new graduands has added to the number of successful graduates that graduated from the Collage to a total of 50,000 students.

“The College students’ population has sky-rocketed from 54 students in 1994/94 session to over 40,000 students in 2029/2020 session. From inception, the college has graduated a total of of over 50,000 students. In this convocation ceremony, there are 6,386 graduands (both physical and online).”

He charged the graduands to be good Ambassadors of the Collage in dealing with their clients as professional accountants and to also served as peace advocates.

Governor Simon Lalong represented by his Deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden maintained that the Nigeria is in need of a corrupt free accountants.

He urged ANAN members who were appointed into his administration are making the state and the College proud.

“The relationship between Plateau state government and ANAN date back to 1979 when the then Governor Chief Solomon Lar donated the present land for the establishment of the College. I want to let you know that all ANAN members appointed into various offices in my government are doing very well and making the state proud.

“Our nation is in dear need of corrupt free accountants for the economic growth of the country.”

The College which commenced academic/professional activities in 1984/85 session with only 10 students has today made a landmark contribution to the development of the country with trained professional accountants working in various sectors of the nation’s economy.

The College has conferred fellowship awards on the Exercutive Secretary, National University Commission (NUC) Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, the Registrar and Chief Exercutive Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof. Ishaq Olarewaju Oloyede, the Exercutive Governor of Borno State Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum as well as the the Exercutive Governor of Enugu State Lawrence Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.