Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has challenged its members and all certified Accountants to arm themselves with 21st century skills that would help them assist government curb fraud and financial crimes in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

To achieve that, the Association challenged its members to engage in regular self development, bringing themselves up to speed with technological tools that are relevant to the fight against corruption which has taken different dimension.

Chairman of ANAN FCT 1 branch, Wahab Shina Omoniyi, who dropped the suggestion at the 2020 International Accountants’ Day in Abuja, said that Accounting is a noble profession and Accountants should be in the vanguard of the fight against corruption and other financial crimes. He expressed regret that despite huge financial and human resources that Nigeria is blessed with, it was still confronted with indices of under-development across all sectors, attributing it to corruption.

Omoniyi described the theme for this year’s event, ‘Anti-Corruption Fight in Nigeria: The Role of Accountants in Filling the Gaps’ as germane and timely, emphasising that members in FCT have the responsibility of taking the message of anti-corruption to young people by instilling the right attitude in them.