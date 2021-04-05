By Steve Agbota

Ananse Africa, a startup ecommerce platform, launched in Johannesburg and Lagos during the weekend, has entered into partnership with Master Card Foundation and DHL to empower and connect 1000 designers and artists with local and international consumers.

However, the partnership, which rolls out the ‘most comprehensive, pan-African e-commerce platform’ would support creative entrepreneurs like fashion designers and artists to enable them grow their businesses.

Ananse.com platform was to showcase the rich and diverse tapestry of Africa’s creative talent and simplifies international e-commerce payments and logistics for creative entrepreneurs on the continent.

Mastercard Foundation Country Head, Nigeria, Chidinma Lawanson, said: “The Mastercard Foundation partnership with Ananse will enable African fashion brands to sell over one million garments over the next three years with 75 per cent sourced from African suppliers and 70 per cent participation from women. This would provide a significant boost to the creative economy sector.

“This valuable business tool would enable artists, fashion designers, artisans, and small businesses along the fashion and art value chains, conduct trade and expand their businesses, leveraging the power of the interne