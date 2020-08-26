Major stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anaocha Local Government area have adopted Senator Uche Ekwunife as their sole candidate for the 2021 Anambra governorship election.

This was made known on Sunday, August 23 through a motion moved by the Former Zonal Secretary of PDP, Chief Okey Ezenwa (Igwurube Anaocha) and Seconded by a former Anambra State House of Assembly member, Hon Barr Sylvester Okeke (Okwulora Agulu) in a meeting between the Stakeholders and Senator Ekwunife.

Through the motion which was unanimously adopted by all present, Anaocha PDP Stakeholders resolved to throw their weight behind Senator Ekwunife for the 2021 Anambra Governorship race. According to the stakeholders, the decision was premised on the fact that Senator Ekwunife is the surest way to Agu-Awka and the aspirant well known to them whose political antecedents and impact in the local government, the Senatorial District and the State is outstanding. They equally vowed that Senator Ekwunife will not lose one vote in Anaocha LGA.

Addressing the gathering, the PDP Leader in Anaocha LGA Chief Felix Oli urged the stakeholders of the party in the local government to support a candidate whose victory in the Governorship election will impact positively on the local government and the State.