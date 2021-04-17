Are you planning to run for president in 2023?

Believe me, I hardly think of this issue. I just would not bother myself. If Allah wills that I will be, I will be. So, it’s up to Him. I am at peace with myself. I have no money to throw around, and I have no plan to sell anything for this, as I have no plan to steal anybody’s money. I am totally happy the way I am. Nigeria is my country, and I love to see it change for the better, under the right leader, from wherever he or she may be.

As s first class politician, what are the specific lapses in the cur- rent political arrangement as well as the likely solutions?

Honestly, I am not a first class politician. In fact, I am not even a typical politician. I adore frankness and truth and I like to say the truth, always, as I see things. I do not like sycophants and there are many of them around our leaders and misleading them. Some of our leaders do employ and train thugs. Some of them are thugs themselves. Our current politics is full of those. These disgraceful behaviours should not be tolerated in our body politics. We need to be a decent people deserving decent leaders.

But change cannot happen unless decent, qualified and suitable people join in and actively participate. I am disappointed when people who think they are better than others stay back and say “politics is for the rascals. We are a decent people.” This is an insult to the good people who are in politics doing what they can to change things. These so-called ‘decent people’, who stay away, are surely part of the problem. But there are many other suitable people who stay away because they see that only those with money will be considered by the parties, their leaders, as well as the electorate. Those are right. We have to do something about what- ever discourage such people from participating.