In a bid to recognise traditional rulers promoting Igbo culture in the Diaspora, a senior lecturer, Language Lab department Siam University, Bangkok, Thailand and member, Anataogu age grade, Dr Emmanuel Nweke Okafor, recently visit the palace of of Ezendigbo Mekong River, HRH Eze (amb) Uzochukwu Jerome Ezeneche to pay him homage.

According to the eminent scholar from Oyi Local Government area of Anambra State who had empowered many Nigerians in Asia to attain qualitative education in tertiary institutions in Mekong, he visited Eze Ezeneche to intimate him about the Ikpuisi ceremony which will be coming up in September 17 in Oyi, Anambra state, Nigeria . He said Ezeneche was found worthy of recognition because of his contributions in promoting Igbo culture and empowering Ndigbo and other Nigerians through his philanthropic programmes.

On the Igbo language which is on the verge of extinction, Dr Okafor said through programmes like the age grade ceremony and New yam festivals, Igbo language and culture is kept alive in the heart of Igbo in Thailand.

In his response, Ezeneche described Dr Okafor as great promoter of Igbo culture and blessing to Ndigbo in Thailand and the Diaspora. He urges him to continue to promote Igbo culture to the glory of God.

On the recent heckle of Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu by suspected IPOB members in Nurembeg Germany, Ezeneche urges Igbo leaders in Nigeria to address social political problem facing Igbo nation before coming to eat New yam abroad.