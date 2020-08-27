Omotunde Alawode

The Association of Nigerian Academics in the United Kingdom (ANAUK) has given N2 million to Nigerian students in the the UK as COVID-19 support.

It has also embarked on more fund drive from well meaning Nigerians in a bid to assist more students.

A statement by the association, signed by its president, Adedamola Aminu said ANAUK embarked on the initiative to provide financial support to privately sponsored Nigerian students in higher institutions in the UK.

“As a result of the pandemic, many students have experienced severe financial hardship due to inability to work and little or no support from their families and educational institutions. In response to their plight, the association supported a number of these students through the Oluremi Tinubu Hardship Fund with over N2million to ameliorate their situation and help them get through the crisis,” Aminu said.

He said there were many Nigerian students still in need of financial assistance as that their circumstances was yet to improve due to the slow pace of economic recovery and financial uncertainty created by the pandemic.