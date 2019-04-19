A new short film, Anave, which foreshadows the five United Nations’ sustainable development goals that form the foundation of the MACMME project, is set to premiere in Lagos.

Written, produced and directed by Nicole Ndigwe, Anave, which also has as executive producers personalities like Frank Nweke and Abubakar Suleiman, will be screened at the launch/fundraiser of the MACMME project coming up any moment from now.

According to Ndigwe, Anave, which is produced in partnership with Sterling Bank, serves as “an advocacy tool for creating awareness and raising a voice for the plight of the underprivileged Nigerian child and mother.”

Anave tells the story of an eight-year-old boy whose mother dies from malaria complications at childbirth. It also traces the journey of the underprivileged Nigerian child in his or her daily struggle for survival.