New Super Eagles rave of the moment, Anayo Iwuala has yet again been rewarded for his fine display for Enyimba as he was named in the Team of the Round following his mesmerizing performance in their 2-1 win over ES Setif, AOIFootball.com reports.

Having earned his full senior international debut in games against Benin Republic and Lesotho, the pacey winger lined up for the People’s Elephant on the continent as they came from behind to take supremacy of group A.

With scores level at 1-1, the 22-year-old produced a moment of pure magic as he wriggled past several Satif players before setting up compatriot Tosin Omoyele who made no mistake to slot home for 2-1 and give Enyimba all 3 points.

The performance earned the Eagles winger the man of the match as he was also named in the team of the week by SofaScore who rated him at 7.9, just one shot of being named the best player of the week.