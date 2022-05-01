Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have been crowned Spanish champions, with the Italian tactician becoming the first coach to win the title in the top five European leagues.

A draw against Espanyol Saturday would have been enough for the Merengues to become Spanish champions, but they fulfilled their target by winning 4-0 at the Estadio Bernabeu.

Ancelotti has now become the first-ever coach to win the title in the top five European leagues. He began his winning journey in Italy by lifting the Scudetto with Milan in 2003-04. His Chelsea side won the Premier League in 2009-10 and PSG was crowned France champions in 2012-13.

A few years later, in 2016-17, Ancelotti won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and today, he won the La Liga title with four games to spare. Ancelotti hadn’t been able to win the Spanish title during his first spell at the club between 2013 and 2015. The Italian coach had won the famous Decima, the tenth Champions League in the club’s history, in 2013-14. Today, he reached another impressive milestone in Madrid.