For the first time in eight Premier League matches, Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was not in Everton’s matchday squad as they were beaten 1-0 by West Ham at Goodison Park on New Year’s Day.

The official word from Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is that the Super Eagles playmaker was not available for selection due to fatigue, with the number 17 starting each of the previous eight matches in all competitions and asked to play in an unfamiliar and tasking fullback position in some of the games.

Without Iwobi in the squad, Everton failed to win for the first time in five Premier League games as Tomas Soucek pounced to score from close range in the 86th minute to hand David Moyes his first win as a visiting manager to Goodison Park.