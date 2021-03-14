Carlo Ancelotti has told Alex Iwobi he’s free to approach him about his role in Everton’s squad after the Nigerian uploaded a cryptic post on his Instagram.

Iwobi is among the players Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has invited for the Afcon qualifying clash against the Benin Republic and Lesotho later this month.

Reacting to the call-up, Iwobi said, ‘Always an honour to get called up for my national team, hopefully I get to play in my preferred position.’

The post could be seen as a subtle message to Ancelotti, who has used Iwobi in different roles in Everton games this season.

Iwobi’s natural position is an attacking midfielder, but he has played as a right-winger and wing-back in almost all of Everton’s games this season.