Carlo Ancelotti has told Alex Iwobi he’s free to approach him about his role in Everton’s squad after the Nigerian uploaded a cryptic post on his Instagram.
Iwobi is among the players Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr has invited for the Afcon qualifying clash against the Benin Republic and Lesotho later this month.
Reacting to the call-up, Iwobi said, ‘Always an honour to get called up for my national team, hopefully I get to play in my preferred position.’
The post could be seen as a subtle message to Ancelotti, who has used Iwobi in different roles in Everton games this season.
Iwobi’s natural position is an attacking midfielder, but he has played as a right-winger and wing-back in almost all of Everton’s games this season.
However, he has always played as an attacking midfielder for the Super Eagles, which is the reason for his cryptic post.
And reacting to the post, Ancelotti revealed the Nigerian is free to come and discuss with him over his most suitable role.
‘I didn’t speak to him, but I read the post he did,’ Ancelotti said as per Daily Mail. ‘I want to speak, of course. I want to know his preferred position! Usually, I want to put a player on the pitch where they are comfortable to play, not where they are uncomfortable.
‘If he has an idea of where he prefers to play, I have to know– I want to know! I am delighted to know his preferred position, and I’ll put him in his preferred position for sure,
no doubt. I have to tell him: “Tell me! I am your manager, tell me where you want to play!”
‘When I thought to put (Andrea) Pirlo as a holding midfielder, I asked him, “, Do you like to play there or not?” “Yes,” he said to me. “I’d love to play there!” So I put him there. If he (Iwobi) wants to play number 10 or number nine, I’ll put him there, no problem. I can adapt the system.
