Fred Itua, Abuja

Two families in Enugu State, Obangene and Anekeode in Ibagwa Nike autonomous community have accused their traditional ruler, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu of trying to disposes them of the ancestral lands they inherited from their fathers.

They have also accused him of plans to silence them, claiming that they have been under siege and have also been labeled criminals by the traditional ruler for insisting that the right thing must be done.

In a press statement signed by Ngwu Ikenna William and Robert Ugwu Joseph on behalf of the two families, the families said despite their stiff opposition, Igwe Ugwu has gone ahead to balkanise their ancestral lands with impunity.

The jointly signed press statement reads: “In fact apparently determined to deny our families of our age long ownership and possession of our lands, the expropriators despite our stiff opposition went ahead and started balkanising our family lands with impunity.

“The Igwe, has since, been illegally disposing- off and alienating our lands with reckless abandon, arm twisting us and using the security agents to intimidate and harass members of the families, once questioned.

“We are convinced that after this press statement, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu with his security collaborators will swoop and fly down on us to deal with us in order to take our inheritance.

“The Igwe is so determined to accomplish his goals that he has concocted and fabricated stories to smear our character. He has tagged us kidnappers, robbers, and killers and has begun peddling a campaign to say that we are promoting local wars against the Fulani residents in Ibagwa Nike, which is unimaginable and untrue.

“We have refused to further remain quiet in the face of the unmerited despotism, tyranny, and oppression meted out by Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu who is suppose to be the custodian and protector of the interests of his people.

“We are also aware that this is our last opportunity to reach the world for salvation. With a voice of desperation, we cry out to say that, our lives are in danger. We cannot sleep with our two eyes closed, in our town, because our lives are in jeopardy.

However, the accused traditional ruler, Ugwu, has denied the claims made by the two families. He said what he’s accused of is untrue, insisting that he has no problem with any member of his community.