From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Tghe Nigeria Police, Kano Command, have nabbed a notorious fraudster, Buhari Hassan, for defrauding the public, especially farmers in the state.

The 38 year old suspect, who is currently cooling off at the Bompai Command “headquarters was arrested while posing as an agent of the National Cotton Association of Nigeria under the Central Bank of Nigeria Anchor Borrower Programme

Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Hsruna Kiyawa who confirmed the development, Wednesday, said the suspect who uses fíake documents to defraud his unsuspecting victims was arrested at Yankaba Quarters in the state capital on August 31st.

He held that the suspect was eventually picked up after he had swindled Muttaka Muhammad, ‘m’, Lawal Mohammed, ‘m’ and Habibu Muhammad, ‘m’, all of Yankaba Quarters, Nassarawa LGA Kano of the sum of Seven Hundred Thousand Naira (N700,000.00).

According to the spokesperson, the suspect was arrested while he was in possession of forty seven (47) fake Identity cards bearing different names, photographs and other falsified documents of the National Cotton Association of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter.

He added that following his arrest, the suspect led to the0 team to recover the e computer he used in printing the document.

” ” During ng interrogation, the suspect revealed he had worked with the National Cotton Association of Nigeria in Kano, but was dismissed after he forged their documents” the Police ssid

. A total of 64 persons have so far been defrauded by the suspect, the police declared , adding that the Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko had ordered for discreet investigation even as hield thst the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.

