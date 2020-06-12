Okwe Obi, Abuja

Maize Growers, Processors, and Marketers Association of Nigeria (MAGPANA), has flagged off the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Anchor Borrowers Programme on maize, to assist farmers shore up production and foreign exchange.

National President of MAGPANA, Edwin Uche, in his address yesterday in Abuja, said with the quality of inputs distributed and the assistance of technical experts, farmers should get at least 7 tonnes of maize per hectare from each cultivation.

The maize merchant added that the association has set up a performance indicator which will show the productivity of farmers and determine the level of support they would get.

He disclosed that the cooperative has over 70,000 farmers across the country and each person is empowered with N82,000 per hectare for the purchase of farm inputs, land preparation, extension and technical support.

According to him: “Farmers should deploy the funds given to grow and cultivate in one hectare. Like the seed companies have told you, we are targeting not less than 6 to 7 tonnes of maize per hectare from each cultivation.

“The kind of inputs they are giving you are world class that will enable you to have in each hectare a bumper harvest. The whole idea is to empower our farmers, make agriculture attractive to our farmers and to grow our economy that is why it called agribusiness.

“So you do not need to look for market because it is already there. As you are planting we will attach technical experts to guide you. If you have any problem you consult them.

“They are going to be with you from the day you plant till you harvest. We will aggregate for off takers to buy. It is a wonderful program to support you. As the CBN said that if you do one hectare successfully, they will help you with two hectare. Even the seed companies have promised to help with quality seeds.”

Meanwhile, representative of the apex bank, Nuhu Mu’azu, encouraged farmers to speak when confronted with any challenge, as what affects them would affect food production.

Chairman, Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya, on his part, pledged to always assist farmers with free distribution of fertiliser, especially now that the economy has been badly affected by the outbreak of Coronavirus.