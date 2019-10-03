Anchor Insurance has reiterated its commitment towards the promotion of the Nigerian culture as efforts are being intensified for the upcoming National Festival of arts and Culture also known as NAFEST Edo 2019.

This is even as the company won two major awards recently.

The Managing Director of the underwriting company, Mr. Ebose Augustine, who spoke with the press in Lagos averred that it is the company’s corporate social responsibility to sponsor such an event.

According to him, “as a corporate citizen with high respect for social responsibility, we see it as an honour on us to support events of this sort which aim at restoring and keeping our culture as a people.”

He stated that this is one of the ways employed by the organisation to give back to the society that has ensured the company’s success through constant patronage. “It is, therefore, not out of place to give the support we could to ensure the success of the festival”, he said.

Mr. Augustine further explained that the Nigerian people are gradually losing our culture to Western ways and it is the duty of the company to be part of any programme that will help to promote and ensure the Nigerian diverse cultures do not go into extinction.

Consequently, the Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora, Osaze Osemwegie-Ero, commended the company for its impeccable reputation in promoting arts, culture and tourism in Nigeria. He believes that “ with the company’s continued support, we will weave a tapestry of hope for our arts, culture and tourism.”

In another development, Anchor Insurance bagged ‘Customer Service Brand of the Year 2018’ and ‘Fastest Growing Insurance Brand in Nigeria’ awards during the Business Journal awards which held recently in Lagos stage.

While presenting the company with the awards, the publisher of the magazine, Prince Cookey, said that the awards were to recognize Anchor Insurance Company Limited for its unwavering commitment and achievements in the enthronement of robust, innovative and retail insurance solutions in Nigeria.

The publisher further encouraged the company not to drop in the standards that have earned it the awards, adding that Anchor Insurance Company is prepared to change the face of the nation’s insurance business.