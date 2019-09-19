As part of efforts to grow the insurance industry, Anchor Insurance has launched two new products into the insurance market.

The two new products are; Anchor travel insurance and Anchor Agriculture insurance which were recently approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Speaking at the launch, the managing director/ CEO, Ebose Augustine, said that the approvals from the commission provides the opportunity for the company to extend its well known passionate service difference and finesse to drive the products for the maximum comfort of its potential customers.

Augustine said the company received approval for four of its agriculture insurance products which are; Multi-peril crop insurance which covers against the risk of fire, lightening, pest/diseases, drought, flood, windstorm and aircraft.

Fishery insurance that takes care of risks of death of the fish as a result of diseases and collapse of the pond; Poultry insurance which is essentially against the death of birds as a result of accident, diseases, fire, flood and windstorm; and livestock insurance which insures against the death of animals due to accident, pest/diseases, and fire.

Speaking on anchor travel insurance, he said that the company will be running the policy under an agreement with Mapfre Asistencia, based in Spain, and it comes with a family plan which ensures that children between three months and 18 years travelling with their parents pay only half of the premium rate being charged and there is premium discount package for group subscriptions. He however, noted that because of perceived risks associated with certain categories of age, the policy comes with variations in the premium charged to persons aged between 66 and 75 years, 76 and 80 years and 81 years old where only the Schengen policy is available.