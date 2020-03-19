Anchor Insurance Company Limited, has bagged the insurance company of the year award at the annual Independent Newspapers Awards 2019 held at Eko Hotels, Lagos.

Presenting the award, the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of Independent newspapers, Mr. Steve Omanufeme, described Anchor Insurance as the “fastest growing insurance company of the year 2019, noting that “the selection committee specifically recognised the company for its giant stride in the past one year, especially in its risk management and claims administration approach which have always been a source of delight for its teeming policyholders.”

Omanufeme added that “we are also impressed by the company’s turnaround record of performance in the last one year. It is noteworthy to say that the company under the new management generated the highest premium income after 29 years of its existence, recording 72 per cent growth in one calendar year.”

According to him, “the new management’s ability to revitalise the company’s brand and reposition it for the statutorily induced recapitalisation has further proven the organisation as one that is ready to shock the insurance sector of the nation’s economy.

“It is for the foregoing reasons, among others, that we have bestowed on the company, the richly deserved award of the insurance company of the year 2019,” Omanufeme stated.

The Managing Director, Anchor insurance, Mr. Ebose Augustine, making his speech after receiving the award, expressed his joy that the company was being celebrated after just a little above a year in office with his new team, stating that “we were just doing what we felt should be done to take the company to another level but we never knew people were taking records.”

He used the occasion to call on governments at the state and federal levels not to shy away from subscribing to the relevant insurance covers, pointing out that their patronage will go a long way in helping to grow the insurance business and its contribution to the national gross domestic product.