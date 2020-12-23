Anchor University has partnered with the world’s largest IT training organization, New Horizons, to commission a new ultra-tech ICT and e-business centre.

Speaking during the commissioning in Lagos, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Afolayan, said that the university is passionate about raising exceptionally competent graduates who are conscientious global players in their different field of works.

He said he was convinced that this partnership and the impact of the quality infrastructure being deployed and commissioned will complement the academic regiments and that Anchor University students will make optimum use of the facility for personal and professional development.

“Anchor University does not have time to wait or waste, we are headed to achieving the impossible as a university and that within the slightest possible time. The plan is to widen our horizon and take the leap in all we do, we can’t afford to wait or crawl”, Afolayan added.

The Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer, New Horizons Nigeria, Mr. Tim Akano praised the university management for deeming it fit to partner with New Horizons in order to build a new and higher profiled graduates who are empowered digitally to become the toast of employers globally or successful technopreneurs like the world’s richest Technopreneurs like Mark Zuckeberg, Bill Gates, among others.

Akano said the deployment of fourth industrial revolution (4IR) training skill sets like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoTs), etc under the partnership programme are strategic measures to empower Nigerian graduates to be at par with their more advantaged foreign colleagues as well as ultimately position Nigeria at the front-row of IT-driven nations of the world both structurally and economically.