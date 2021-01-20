By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The management of Anchor University, Ipaja, Lagos, has confirmed the abduction of its Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof Johnson Fatokun, disclosing that the institution has made contact with him.

A statement signed by the Assistant Registrar, Strategy and Communications, Mr Okesola Sanusi, said that Fatokun was abducted in Nasarawa State on Monday, January 18, 2021, on his way from Jos, Plateau State, where he had gone to attend to family duties.

Sanusi explained that the university along with the national security agencies are currently working to ensure that the Deputy Vice-Chancellor is release within the shortest time possible.

‘We have already established contact with him and wish to inform the public that he is in good spirit,’ the spokesman of the private university owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry said.

The statement from the management was silent on whether the university had also established contact with Fatokun’s abductors, whether a ransom has been demanded and if so how much is being asked for the professor’s release.

Sanusi described Fatokun, a Professor of Computational Mathematics and Numerical Analysis, as one of the most valuable staff at the university, who has contributed immensely to academic research nationally and internationally.

‘We wish to extend our appreciation to the University’s friends and well-wishers who have expressed concern and support for the Institution since the incident took place.

‘Please, join us in prayer as we continue to navigate this tough-terrain and hope to share the news of his release in a short while,’ the statement read.

Prof Fatokun’s abduction is just the latest in a recent trend of abductions of academics in Nigerian universities. In November 2020, Prof T Ilesanmi of Modibbo Adamawa University of Technology was kidnapped inside the main campus of the university by gunmen. Also, in the same month, Dr Bako of Ahmadu Bello University was abducted by gunmen inside the school’s campus. In October, a female professor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Prof Silvia Okonkwo, was also abducted.