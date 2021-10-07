By Joanna Jaiyeola, Lagos

Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos (AUL) has fixed 160 as the cut-off mark for the institution’s 2021/2022 admission exercise. Last year the university, owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, fixed its admissions cut-off at 180, but due to the poor performance of candidates in the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) it has been lowered to 160.

Applicants with a minimum of 160 are eligible for admission into any of the 28 courses offered by the university, Daily Sun has learned.

AUL Registra Moses Olanrewaju made the announcement at the end of semester service for 2020/2021 academic session.

Olanrewaju said the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) had approved the cut-off for the admission exercise.

The registrar urged current students to inform their friends and family about the school and the admission exercise.

According to him, the reason for the low cut-off mark is as a result of poor performance of candidates in the 2021 UTME, adding that ‘this year, a great number of prospective students scored below 180.’

The university started academic activities in 2017 and graduated 63 in 2021 with 23 obtaining First Class. Mary Enakireru from the Department of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science and Science Education emerged the overall best graduating student with CGPA OF 3.95 out of 4.0.

