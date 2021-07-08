By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Anchor University Lagos (AUL) will on Friday graduate 63 students, of which 23 are conferred First Class distinctions.

AUL Vice Chancellor Prof Joseph Afolayan announced that the overall best graduate, Mary Enakireni, is from the Faculty of Science and Science Education. She made 3.95 CPGA out of 4.00 CPGA.

Prof Afolayan said the 63 graduates are from Faculty of Humanities 9, Social and Management Sciences 27 and Science and Science Education produced 27.

‘On their grades, 23 of them graduated with First Class degrees with overall best cumulating at a CPGA of 3.95/4.00.

‘Also, 27 had Second Class Upper while the remaining 13 graduated with Second Class Lower degrees.

‘I can assure you that these young graduates are coming out with a difference. At Anchor University, you are not expected to find a graduate who is incapable of defending the result approved by the University Senate,’ he stated.

The VC explained that AUL First Class graduates can defend their grades/degrees, adding: ‘AUL does not dash or award marks to students. The marks are merited.’

He revealed that the maiden convocation lecture will be delivered by former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof Peter Okebukola.

‘On Sunday, to crown the ceremony, our 2019/2020 graduates and the whole university’s community will be hosted to a special convocation service at the Deeper Life Bible Church headquarters, Gbagada, Lagos,’ Afolayan noted.

The VC acknowledged the passion of the Chancellor of AUL, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, about the development of Nigerian youths.

‘His vision has birthed many projects and programmes aimed at transforming youths and making them godly and disciplined young adults. These vision and passion have continued to be the basis upon which Anchor University’s training is driven,’ the VC stressed.

On COVID-19, Afolayan disclosed that AUL management was pro-active and a step ahead of other institutions with the introduction of virtual lectures.

‘In AUL, we take challenges as stepping stones. When COVID-19 came, we took advantage of it to tackle the challenge. We have concluded 2019/2020 first semester when the pandemic. We switched over to virtual lectures. Within the period, we completed the second-semester exam.’

