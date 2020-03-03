Anchor University, Lagos (AUL) owned by the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, holds its fourth matriculation on Friday March 6, at the university’s auditorium in Ayobo, Lagos.

The matriculation ceremony would begin by 10 am and guests are expected to be on seats by 9.30 am.

Notable achievements and milestones of Anchor University within her first three years has re-emphasised that seriousness with which the vision of the founder, Pastor (Dr) Williams Folorunso Kumuyi, is being driven by the pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Professor Afolayan Joseph Olaseinde and his management team.

“Anchor University is not here to add to the number of universities in Nigeria, it is berthed with a divine mandate. the spokesperson, Okesola Sanusi said in a statement.

Sanusi said the vision remained the same.

“Our students have proven their mettle on several occasions and have distinguished themselves in different national and local examinations. The quality workforce and facilities in AUL is growing every day. We are extending the frontier of knowledge beyond the limits of the regular conventional universities around,” he said.