By Gabriel Dike

Anchor University, Lagos (AUL), will today graduate 63 students out of which 23 made First Class.

Vice Chancellor, Joseph Afolayan, announced that the overall best graduate, Mary Enakireni of the Faculty of Science and Science Education made 3.95 CPGA.

Afolayan said the 63 graduates are from Faculty of Humanities (nine), Social and Management Sciences (27) and Science and Science Education produced 27.

‘On their grades, 23 of them graduated with First Class degrees with overall best cumulating at a CPGA of 3.95/4.00.

“Also, 27 had Second Class Upper while the remaining 13, graduated with Second Class Lower degrees.

“I can assure you these young graduates are coming out with a difference. At Anchor University, you are not expected to find graduate who is incapable of defending the result approved by the university Senate.”

The vice chancellor said AUL First Class graduates can defend their grades/degrees, adding: “AUL does not dash or award marks to students. The marks are merited.”

He said the maiden convocation lecture will be delivered by former executive secretary, National Universities Commission, Peter Okebukola.

