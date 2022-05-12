Anchor University, Lagos has taken a giant leap to reposition the institution for effective service delivery to all and sundry.

Making the disclosure was the Vice Chancellor, Samuel Oye Bandele, during the 6th matriculation and investiture of the 2nd vice chancellor ceremony, at the school premises last Saturday in Ayobo, Lagos State.

Bandele, whose investiture took place simultaneously with the matriculation ceremony, said the mandate to reposition the institution was driven by his new vision to build on the core value the ivory tower is noted for character, competence and courage.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said his vision was anchored on three pillars: enrolment, enrichment and engagement, assuring he would deploy all available resources to ensure this noble mission is achievable within a shortest possible time.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The former Ekiti State University Vice Chancellor, however, congratulated the matriculants for the privilege of being inducted into the university as full fledge members.

As part of the ongoing re-organisation on campus, the management has started the process to introduce three new programmes next academic session. They are: LLB Law, B.NSc,Nursing Science and B.Sc Architecture.